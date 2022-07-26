Edge Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,751,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,260,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

