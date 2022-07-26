The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $216.86 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

