First National Trust Co Sells 110 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First National Trust Co cut its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.14 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

