First National Trust Co Sells 891 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after buying an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

