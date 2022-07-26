First National Trust Co Sells 650 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 31,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 156,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 74,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $35,924.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $139,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,162 shares of company stock worth $340,338 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The firm had revenue of $133.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

