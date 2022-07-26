First National Trust Co Sells 73 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Intuit by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.17.

Intuit Stock Down 2.0 %

INTU stock opened at $426.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.01. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.