Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 84.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.1 %

Ecolab stock opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

