John Bean Technologies (JBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $469.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.64 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect John Bean Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

JBT stock opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.88. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

JBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $35,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $99,978. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after buying an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,100,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 27.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

