Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $58.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a negative rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.85.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of STX opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.05. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.