GSI Technology (GSIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

In related news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu purchased 19,645 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 over the last 90 days. 32.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

