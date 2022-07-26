Oak Street Health (OSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Oak Street Health to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oak Street Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OSH opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,565,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,583,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,565,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 489,368 shares of company stock worth $9,783,450 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

