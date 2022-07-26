Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Overstock.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Overstock.com has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 3.80.

Several research firms recently commented on OSTK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

