FAT Brands (FATBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter.

FAT Brands Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

FAT Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at FAT Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $206,429.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,770.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,977 shares of company stock worth $70,051.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

