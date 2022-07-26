Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.