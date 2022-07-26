Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $4.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
NYSE:MLM opened at $330.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.