Harley-Davidson (HOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HOG opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.96.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

