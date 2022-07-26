Green Plains Partners (GPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 4,960.92%.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $305.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Green Plains Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 104.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 29 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 43 acres of land; and 4 fuel terminals in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Oklahoma.

