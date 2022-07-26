Metis Global Partners LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.78.

NYSE AWK opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.