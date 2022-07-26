Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,230.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,200.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,320.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,217,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

