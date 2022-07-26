Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Boosted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,096,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,230.22 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,200.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,320.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

