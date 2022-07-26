Metis Global Partners LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,979,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,414,000 after acquiring an additional 292,558 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,947,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,207,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,582,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $66.97 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

