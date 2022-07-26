Metis Global Partners LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.04.

NYSE OTIS opened at $72.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

