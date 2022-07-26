Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 16,562 Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shaw Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,888,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,548 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,424,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,687,000 after buying an additional 508,663 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,114,000 after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,629,000 after buying an additional 2,681,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,324,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,874,000 after buying an additional 1,129,037 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

SJR stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

