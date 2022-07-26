Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $514,000 Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

SJR opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

