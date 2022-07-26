4,054 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.82.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

