T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

