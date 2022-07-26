Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.34.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $391.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

