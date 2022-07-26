Metis Global Partners LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,337,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,053.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 49,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

