Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

IFF stock opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.38 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

