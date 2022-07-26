Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $182.77 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.