Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 778 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 37,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 69,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $246.04 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.