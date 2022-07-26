Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 379.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

