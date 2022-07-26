Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $76,787,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $1,276,534.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,660 shares of company stock worth $4,502,345 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.18. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.67.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

