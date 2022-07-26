Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,531 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,637,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $329,472,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 719.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,031,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

