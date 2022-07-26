Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.42. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

