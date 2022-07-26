Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 1,036 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $236.02 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total value of $1,276,534.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $91,159,184.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,345. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

