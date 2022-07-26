Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 4,082 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 334.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,971 shares of company stock worth $195,441 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.95. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.