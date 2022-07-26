KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 504,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 61,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

