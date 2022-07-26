The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.44. The company has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

