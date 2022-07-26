Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WNS by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $95,257,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WNS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,037,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,560,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WNS by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,020,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 176,790 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WNS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS Company Profile

NYSE WNS opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. WNS has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

