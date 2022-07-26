Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $693,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 594,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENI stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.61) to €15.40 ($15.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.