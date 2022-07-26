Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 229.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average is $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.29%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

