Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.88.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.