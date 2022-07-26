iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF stock opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.