L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lowered by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 79.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $689,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $226.30 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.