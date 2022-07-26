PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 155.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 49.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

