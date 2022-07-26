Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $104.95 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,072,822. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

