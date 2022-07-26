iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,566 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.25.

