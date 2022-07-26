Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,936 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in PetroChina by 853.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PetroChina during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 40.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

PetroChina ( NYSE:PTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.77 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

