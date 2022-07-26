Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $847,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $273.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $203.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

