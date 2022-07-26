Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.10 and a 52 week high of $136.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.53.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

